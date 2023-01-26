Contact Troubleshooters
3 people killed in house fire in Jennings County

Generic house fire
Generic house fire(WLOX)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called into a home on North County Road in North Vernon.

When officials arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed three people were killed in the fire. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

