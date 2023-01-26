Approval given for new Greater Clark elementary schools

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - New elementary schools are coming to Greater Clark County Schools.

On Tuesday, the Board unanimously approved the names of two schools - Pike Elementary School in Jeffersonville and Charlestown Elementary School.

Pike Elementary will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools and will be located at the Wilson site.

The school board approved the plans back in 2021 as part of a five-year facility plan.

GCCS hopes to begin construction for Charlestown Elementary in April and have Pike Elementary construction begin in either August or September. The current plan is to have both schools open by July 2025.

