‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September

The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Attention all parents! The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! is coming to the Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 through 17, according to a release.

Fans of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli will have a chance to see them up close in a live theater show featuring a new original story.

After the show debuted in Australia back in October 2018, families around the world became fans of Bluey, the Blue Heeler dog, and his family, who turn family life into extraordinary adventures.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. said in a release.

There are four performances for families to catch Bluey and her friends:

  • Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 16 at 12 p.m.
  • Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.
  • Sept. 17 at 12 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Performing Arts website or by phone at (502) 584-7777. KPA Donors can purchase tickets starting Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

