Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Saying yes to the dress” is a moment many brides dream about, but some brides who paid for their dresses months ago were just told the store they bought them from went bankrupt.

The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

Brandy Bowlin and her daughter Savannah Rietfield “said yes” to a dress at the The Bridal Suite of Louisville last fall.

“The place has been booming since we’ve been in there and there were a couple of brides there the day before and the day we went in there buying dresses as well,” Bowlin said.

After paying for the dress, they expected to get confirmation on it’s arrival date. Almost a year later, that hasn’t happened.

“Every form of social media is now shut down,” Bowlin said. “The phone number goes into a voice mail box that is completely full.”

The Bridal Suite of Louisville’s Attorney Nick Thompson said 10 brides remain without dresses.

“[The owners] have essentially emptied all of their assets trying to save their business and are doing the best they can to get dresses in brides hands,” Thompson said.

For couples with fast approaching weddings, the store’s attorney said he agrees with Bankruptcy Lawyer Jim Irving’s advice.

“I think talking with the owners, the debtor or the principal, that’s the owners, debtors’ council, reaching out to them,” Irving said. “Reaching out the trustees as well, and really kind of pushing on this issue. In a bankruptcy case, that’s a liquidation, where there’s not enough money to satisfy everyone, and you are looking for specific relief. You want the dress by the date you need the dress. That’s hard to deliver.”

Irving said there’s no guarantee remaining brides-to-be will receive their dream dresses or be refunded.

“When you’re talking a couple thousand for, you know, something that you’ve dreamed about forever, it’s kind of scary,” Rietveld said.

Couture Closet and Rebecca’s Bridal are offering to help brides still needing their dresses.

