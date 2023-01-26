Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy

The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Saying yes to the dress” is a moment many brides dream about, but some brides who paid for their dresses months ago were just told the store they bought them from went bankrupt.

The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

Brandy Bowlin and her daughter Savannah Rietfield “said yes” to a dress at the The Bridal Suite of Louisville last fall.

“The place has been booming since we’ve been in there and there were a couple of brides there the day before and the day we went in there buying dresses as well,” Bowlin said.

After paying for the dress, they expected to get confirmation on it’s arrival date. Almost a year later, that hasn’t happened.

“Every form of social media is now shut down,” Bowlin said. “The phone number goes into a voice mail box that is completely full.”

The Bridal Suite of Louisville’s Attorney Nick Thompson said 10 brides remain without dresses.

“[The owners] have essentially emptied all of their assets trying to save their business and are doing the best they can to get dresses in brides hands,” Thompson said.

For couples with fast approaching weddings, the store’s attorney said he agrees with Bankruptcy Lawyer Jim Irving’s advice.

“I think talking with the owners, the debtor or the principal, that’s the owners, debtors’ council, reaching out to them,” Irving said. “Reaching out the trustees as well, and really kind of pushing on this issue. In a bankruptcy case, that’s a liquidation, where there’s not enough money to satisfy everyone, and you are looking for specific relief. You want the dress by the date you need the dress. That’s hard to deliver.”

Irving said there’s no guarantee remaining brides-to-be will receive their dream dresses or be refunded.

“When you’re talking a couple thousand for, you know, something that you’ve dreamed about forever, it’s kind of scary,” Rietveld said.

Couture Closet and Rebecca’s Bridal are offering to help brides still needing their dresses.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident

Latest News

Diners at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on Jan. 17 said they were surprised and upset that an event...
‘We have learned and grown’: Bowling Green restaurant issues statement on Mattingly event
A man barricaded himself in Claysburg II Towers
SWAT situation ongoing at Jeffersonville apartment complex
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting
Hokey Weather Facts 1/26/23