Eastern High School schedules additional security, K-9 searches following gun incident

After a gun was confiscated at Eastern High School in an incident Monday morning, JCPS said...
After a gun was confiscated at Eastern High School in an incident Monday morning, JCPS said additional security has been scheduled.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a gun was confiscated at Eastern High School in an incident Monday morning, Jefferson County Public Schools said additional security has been scheduled.

According to a letter sent to Eastern High School families on Wednesday, the JCPS K-9 Unit will be performing randomly scheduled searches in the school building throughout the week.

Students were informed of the process and expectations during the search, and hallways would be frozen as the search is performed.

JCPS said the school would have additional security and counseling support in the building, and safety procedures and protocols would be reviewed with students and staff starting next week.

On Monday, WAVE News Troubleshooters discovered a student had been taken into custody after a gun fell out of their backpack during a fight in the school’s cafeteria.

The gun was immediately seized by school staff and Louisville Metro Police and JCPS police were notified.

According to Dr. Heather Orman, principal of Eastern High School, no one was physically hurt, but the school’s mental health team was made available for any students who wanted to talk about the traumatic incident.

“Thank you for reaching out with support or to express concerns, and for continuing to partner with us to provide an excellent and safe learning environment for every Eastern student,” Orman said in Wednesday’s letter.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

