FORECAST: Flurries replaced by wind as we end the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow showers taper down to flurries before ending completely late tonight

Windy on Friday with gusts up to 40 mph

Rain arrives on Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers will taper down to flurries this evening and eventually end overnight. Skies will start out being mostly cloudy tonight but clouds will break up heading into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 20s.

Friday looks windy as a quick-hitting system zips across the Great Lakes. Winds will gust up to 40 mph at times during the afternoon as a small rain shower chance moves in mainly north of Louisville.

Friday night is partly cloudy and cold with lows dropping into the 30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is another breezy, but warmer day as highs soar well into the 50s. Most of the day looks dry as rain will approach late Saturday night.

Rain will be the dominant part of Sunday’s weather early in the day before we taper off to a few showers and drizzle by the evening.

The pattern gets more active Tuesday through Thursday of next week as rain, wintry mix, and snow are all on the table. It’s too early to tell what level of impact each of these will have on us, but at this point it’s worth watching the weather through Groundhog Day!

