Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered snow showers/flurries this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Passing snow showers and flurries today
  • Strong wind gusts return on Friday
  • Rain returns Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered snow showers will continue for some locations as we move into the afternoon hours. Minor, brief accumulations possible with isolated slick spots. The rest of the area will be mainly cloudy and cold.

Snow showers taper off to flurries this evening. We slide into the low 20s overnight. A few slick spots are possible, especially on elevated surfaces.

Friday looks windy as a quick-hitting system zip across the Great Lakes. This may increase our wind gusts over 35 mph at times in the afternoon hours. Even a small window for a few rain showers along and north of I-64.

Friday night features lows in the 30s and partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, January 26, 2023

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
Jon Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled...
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/25
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, January 26, 2023
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/24