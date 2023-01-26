FORECAST: Scattered snow showers/flurries this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Passing snow showers and flurries today

Strong wind gusts return on Friday

Rain returns Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered snow showers will continue for some locations as we move into the afternoon hours. Minor, brief accumulations possible with isolated slick spots. The rest of the area will be mainly cloudy and cold.

Snow showers taper off to flurries this evening. We slide into the low 20s overnight. A few slick spots are possible, especially on elevated surfaces.

Friday looks windy as a quick-hitting system zip across the Great Lakes. This may increase our wind gusts over 35 mph at times in the afternoon hours. Even a small window for a few rain showers along and north of I-64.

Friday night features lows in the 30s and partly cloudy skies.

