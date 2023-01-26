GRAPHIC: 2 people sentenced in gruesome torture resulting in man’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been sentenced in connection to the death of a man who was kidnapped and brutally tortured back in 2020.

James Branham and Samantha Johnson plead guilty to multiple charges in the death of Jeremy Lind and the kidnapping of another woman on Sept. 27, 2020.

According to court documents, Lind and another woman were taken to an undisclosed location and forced to strip off their clothes at gunpoint.

The two victims were beaten, forced to eat dog food and were “deprived of basic human rights.”

Lind was bound by rope and his tongue was removed. His tongue was wrapped in a foil ball and placed in his mouth, causing him to choke and die.

Officials said the other victim had been kept alive with the intent to use her for human trafficking. She later escaped from the location.

Lind’s body was later found dumped in an alley in the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue.

Branham and Johnson were both charged with two counts of kidnapping, assault, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and wanton endangerment. Johnson was charged with murder, while Branham’s murder charge was amended to manslaughter first degree.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Johnson’s charges will be served concurrently for a total sentence of 20 years. Branham’s charges will be served concurrently for a total sentence of 16 years.

Johnson and Branham could face additional time in prison if they fail to testify truthfully.

