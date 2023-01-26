Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Greenberg unveils initiatives addressing Louisville homelessness

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat...
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing.

On Thursday, Greenberg shared multiple steps the city would take, providing funds for homelessness prevention and the creation of a new community care campus to care for individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

“Moving as fast as possible, with partners across the entire city, we have been hard at work on solutions to ensure families in Louisville have the resources they need to remain in their homes,” Greenberg said in a release.

Greenberg said through a partnership with Norton Healthcare, UofL Health, the Coalition for the Homeless and other organizations, the city would create a campus providing respite care and temporary housing in the Smoketown neighborhood.

In addition, Metro Government agreed to purchase the property along East Breckinridge Street for $6.9 million to be used as a care continuum for centralized nursing stations, medical supplies and prescriptions, as well as a kitchen and laundry facility.

The existing facilities on the property include the Vu Hotel and Guest House, the C2 Event Space and other nearby buildings.

“We all understand that this is a crucial need for our community and UofL Health is happy and proud to support this effort because the positive health outcomes this program will create for an underserved community,” Ken Marshall, Chief Operations Officer at UofL Health said in a release.

The plan also includes an $8.25 million initiative that will be used for emergency eviction prevention efforts. The funds come from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which were relocated to Louisville Metro Government by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Funding will be distributed to the Louisville Urban League, who will assist clients struggling to afford permanent housing; and to the Association of Community Ministries, who will use funds for direct rental assistance for Louisville families and individuals facing eviction.

Greenberg said an additional $24 million would be used for more permanent affordable housing within the city.

“In the long term, the only clear solution to our homelessness and affordable housing crisis is to build more homes and make sure they are accessible to low-income and working families,” Greenberg said.

Louisville Metro said it is working with partners to create homes for low-income households at or below 50% area median income.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
Jon Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled...
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found

Latest News

Remember to bring your chapstick as the stars of Napoleon Dynamite are heading to Louisville...
Napoleon Dynamite stars head to Louisville for special Q&A screening
Tickets for 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events going on sale
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand...
2 men in court for death of Jefferson County deputy