Immediate I-71 North lane closure set in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of an immediate lane closure on Interstate 71.

The closure is for the right lane of I-71 North between Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner and Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville (mile marker 19.5 to 20.5), according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is set to end on Thursday at 1 p.m.

KYTC said there is a contractor making emergency repairs to a barrier wall that was damaged by weather.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.