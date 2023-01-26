Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Immediate I-71 North lane closure set in Oldham County

(Source: WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of an immediate lane closure on Interstate 71.

The closure is for the right lane of I-71 North between Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner and Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville (mile marker 19.5 to 20.5), according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is set to end on Thursday at 1 p.m.

KYTC said there is a contractor making emergency repairs to a barrier wall that was damaged by weather.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
Jon Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled...
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found

Latest News

Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties
Tractor-trailer crash causing traffic on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Pothole
I-Move KY: Pothole patching on I-265 South
Generic
I-71 pothole patching continues in Oldham County