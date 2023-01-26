Contact Troubleshooters
KYTC college scholarship program application deadline approaching

(WYMT)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The application deadline is approaching for the annual Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarship program for college students.

There will be up to 30 scholarships awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year in civil engineering, engineering technology, and construction management, according to a KYTC release.

“These scholarships open doors for young Kentuckians who aspire to have an active role in literally building a Better Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in the release. “I encourage eligible students not to let the opportunity pass by taking time to apply for this year’s scholarship awards.”

The three types of scholarships include summer employment and KYTC job placement students graduate. The released stated that scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year the scholarship was given to them. Former scholarship recipients have also held KYTC management positions.

The application deadline Feb. 1 and scholarship recipients will be notified in April.

Information below from the release on the scholarships:

The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year engineering degree who attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University or Kentucky State University. It is awarded to 10-20 new students and can be worth up to $59,200 (ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester).

The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship was established in 2009 in partnership with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Each scholarship student will receive $3,000 per semester to complete an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from either of the KCTCS campuses in Lexington and Prestonsburg. The Cabinet will award up to 10 scholarships to students to attend either campus.

NEW: Construction Management Scholarship. This scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University. A limited number of scholarships will be offered and they will be worth up to $59,200 (also ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester).

