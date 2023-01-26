Louisville Free Public Library celebrates Black History Month with special events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library said it is offering more than 30 free programs throughout the month of February in celebration of Black History Month.

Multiple events are scheduled throughout LFPL’s 17 branches, including book discussions, film screenings, history talks and more, according to a release.

Highlights at the Main Library on York Street include a Feb. 4 discussion with members of the Chickasaw Book Project, sharing stories about life in the Chickasaw neighborhood in the 1940s through the 1970s.

The panel will be hosted by WAVE anchor Dawne Gee. Register online by clicking or tapping here.

On Feb. 6, Dr. Thomas Wayne Edison of UofL presents BLatinX: Celebrating Puerto Rico’s African Heritage. The free talk will highlight history, music and poetry reflecting Puerto Rico’s communities of African heritage.

The Black History Month Film Series also returns in 2023, presented in partnership with UofL Health Sciences Center Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Lean Into Louisville. The lineup includes “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” “Aftershock,” “Till,” and documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray.”

Register online for the Black History Month Film Series here.

The full list of events can be found at Louisville Free Public Library’s website.

