Lt. Gov. Coleman visits western Ky., announces $15M in funding for tourism, infrastructure

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in western Kentucky to announce more than $15 million in funding for tourism and infrastructure.

Coleman announced $15,095,059 in funding for Calloway, Graves and Marshall Counties. It will be used to improve vocational education, provide clean water, improve roadways and increase tourism funding.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the funding comes through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Clean Water Program, the Delta Regional Authority and the Better Schools Program.

“Investments in education and infrastructure, like clean water, roads and bridges provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy, today,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “What excites me, as a rural Kentuckian, is that opportunity is coming to all corners of the commonwealth.”

The funding includes:

Calloway County

Dexter-Almo Heights Water District: $755,000 committed to providing clean drinking water for 85 households and replace 760 water meters.

Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau was awarded $158,002 in ARPA funding to boost tourism and the economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.

Graves County

Graves County Water District: $963,116 committed for improvements to the Hickory and Fancy Farm water tanks.

Mayfield Electric & Water Systems: $963,116 committed to rehabilitate the Mayfield water treatment plant.

Symsonia Water District: $150,000 committed to refurbish a water tank.

City of Wingo: $150,000 committed to rehabilitate the Austin Drive water tank.

Mayfield Tourism Commission: $66,431 committed in ARPA funding to boost tourism and the economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.

The Mayfield-Graves County Tourism Commission executive director said her tourism commission will also match 10 percent to the state’s grant.

She goes on to say that the commission will be using these funds for new tourism sings around town.

They will highlight things such as the Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center, the county fairgrounds, the ballpark, Cartwright Grove and more.

“I want people to know that we are open for business. That we have had a number of events throughout the year, we’ve got even more events scheduled for next year. So we encourage people to come back to Mayfield and Graves County and participate in those events that they can find on our website and our Facebook page,” said Jennifer Walker, executive director for the Mayfield Graves County Tourism Commission.

Lt. Gov. Coleman also highlighted a recently completed project in Graves County.

According to the governor’s office, $166,500 in funding through KYTC was used to resurface portions of Sand Hill Road and West Plains Road. They said this improved safety and travel conditions for over 36,000 people.

“I would remind folks that governor Beshear and I and all of team Kentucky are going to continue to stand with you for as long as you need it, until the work is done and we’re not just talking about rebuilding structures we’re talking about rebuilding lives and that’s what we’re here to do,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said.

Marshall County

$9,590,200 was awarded to Marshall County Schools through the Better Schools Program to expand and renovate the Marshall County High School Technical Center.

Marshall County Fiscal Court was awarded $527,158 by DRA. This will be used to create safe traffic and access points in the industrial park development connecting to U.S. Hwy 641.

North Marshall Water District: $480,779 committed to replacing approximately three miles of water mains that were damaged in the December 2021 tornado.

Calvert City: $480,779 committed to improving the water treatment plant replacing a water main.

City of Hardin: $480,779 committed to be used for the next phase of the water treatment plant rehabilitation.

Marshall County Tourism Commission was awarded $163,199 in ARPA funding to boost tourism and the economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Coleman was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 26.

The first visit was at the Calloway County Courthouse in Murray, where she joined local leaders and members of the Murray Convention and Visitors Board to make an infrastructure and tourism funding announcement.

Coleman then traveled to Mayfield for a similar announcement at the Purchase Area Development District Building. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan joined her in the announcement.

Infrastructure and tourism was also the theme when Coleman arrived at her last stop in Benton. She also talked about some funding for education.

The superintendent of the Marshall County Schools and mayors from Benton, Calvert City and Hardin also attended the announcement at the Marshall County Courthouse.

