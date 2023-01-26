Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested after police chase in Franklin

Nicholas Byrom was arrested and charged with speeding (15 over), fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment, among other charges.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.

Officials say a Simpson County deputy saw a man fleeing northbound on Nashville Road, passing the Flying J Truck Stop in Franklin.

Officials say the car was spiked a total of three times during the chase, but he continued north on Main Street.

During the pursuit, the man reportedly tried to ram the deputy and a Franklin Police Department Captain.

His car came to a final stop near the 4000 block of Bowling Green Road in Franklin.

Nicholas Byrom was arrested and charged with speeding (15 over), fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment, driving with a suspended license after DUI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
Jon Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled...
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found

Latest News

KYTC college scholarship program application deadline approaching
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Snowy, cold day ahead
Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand...
2 men in court for death of Jefferson County deputy
Generic house fire
3 people killed in house fire in Jennings County
Construction at Churchill Downs
100 days until Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs construction, what to expect for Derby