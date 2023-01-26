Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday.

Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference.

Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at high speeds.

The crash killed 26-year-old Rajnu Masoud from Bowling Green.

Reports said Catalina told the police he used meth a few days before the crash and that he was driving as fast as he could because the drugs had “messed him up.”

Catalina faces several charges including murder, driving under the influence and wanton endangerment.

He is due to appear in court again on March 23.

