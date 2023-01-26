Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday.

Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference.

Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at high speeds.

The crash killed 26-year-old Rajnu Masoud from Bowling Green.

Reports said Catalina told the police he used meth a few days before the crash and that he was driving as fast as he could because the drugs had “messed him up.”

Catalina faces several charges including murder, driving under the influence and wanton endangerment.

He is due to appear in court again on March 23.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
Jon Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident

Latest News

After a gun was confiscated at Eastern High School in an incident Monday morning, JCPS said...
Eastern High School schedules additional security, K-9 searches following gun incident
James Branham and Samantha Johnson plead guilty to multiple charges in the death of Jeremy Lind...
GRAPHIC: 2 people sentenced in gruesome torture resulting in man’s death
Approval given for new Greater Clark elementary schools
A not-guilty plea was entered for Brendan Bell, 21, of Louisville, Ky., during his arraignment...
Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond