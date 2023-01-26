Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a woman’s shooting death from a shooting in Louisville has made his first court appearance.

Brendan Bell, 21, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence after a January 24 shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane.

When Louisville Metro police arrived at the scene officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died.

Her name has not been released. LMPD says she and Bell have a two-month-old child together.

Bond for Bell was kept at $1 million cash. His next court date is scheduled for February 3.

