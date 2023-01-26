Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Napoleon Dynamite stars head to Louisville for special Q&A screening

Remember to bring your chapstick as the stars of Napoleon Dynamite are heading to Louisville...
Remember to bring your chapstick as the stars of Napoleon Dynamite are heading to Louisville for a special film screening.(Mad Hatter Shows)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gosh! Remember to bring your chapstick as the stars of Napoleon Dynamite are heading to Louisville for a special film screening.

On Feb. 4, the Louisville Memorial Auditorium is hosting a screening of Napoleon Dynamite joined by the movie’s stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

The cast will be there to discuss the nearly 20-year old classic film and its affect on pop culture since its release.

The event starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 for general admission to VIP meet and greets with the cast for $128.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
Jon Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled...
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found

Latest News

Construction at Churchill Downs
100 days until Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs construction, what to expect for Derby
The seafood restaurant has been a family-owned business since it first opened back in 1925.
Mike Linnig’s Restaurant returns for 99th season
When a school bus driver shortage hit the commonwealth’s biggest district, everyone knew the...
JCPS superintendent says adding more start times could fix the district’s transportation problems
Four Roses and Nanz & Kraft Florists are hosting a “Flower Hour” event on Feb. 9.
Four Roses teams up with Louisville florists for Valentine’s Day bourbon tasting