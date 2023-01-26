Napoleon Dynamite stars head to Louisville for special Q&A screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gosh! Remember to bring your chapstick as the stars of Napoleon Dynamite are heading to Louisville for a special film screening.

On Feb. 4, the Louisville Memorial Auditorium is hosting a screening of Napoleon Dynamite joined by the movie’s stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

The cast will be there to discuss the nearly 20-year old classic film and its affect on pop culture since its release.

The event starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 for general admission to VIP meet and greets with the cast for $128.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

