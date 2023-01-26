Contact Troubleshooters
SWAT situation ongoing at Jeffersonville apartment complex

A man barricaded himself in Claysburg II Towers
A man barricaded himself in Claysburg II Towers(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police and SWAT are at a scene where a man barricaded himself in the Claysburg II Towers in Jeffersonville, Detective Sergeant Isaac Parker with Jeffersonville Police said

According to officials, a call came in around 12:52 p.m. on a domestic dispute. Officers confirmed a battery had occurred at the location.

The man is wanted on two outstanding warrants, one is for an attempted murder charge, according to Parker.

Jeffersonville Police and SWAT are still at the scene and there are no further details at this time.

