Tickets for 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events going on sale

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for all of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events will be able to be purchased starting Friday at 10 a.m.

“We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson said in a release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”

Information on events below:

Tickets can be bought online at KDF.org. Call the Derby Festival at (502) 584-FEST for any questions.

