Tickets for 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events going on sale
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for all of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival events will be able to be purchased starting Friday at 10 a.m.
“We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson said in a release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”
Information on events below:
- Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon (Thursday, March 16)
- Dillard’s Spring Fashion Show (Thursday, March 30)
- Republic Bank Bourbonville (Thursday, April 13)
- The Fillies Derby Ball (Saturday, April 15)
- They’re Off! Luncheon Presented by BAE Systems, Fifth Third Bank and Heartland (Friday, April 21)
- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and Kentucky Proud (Saturday, April 22)
- Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade (Sunday, April 30)
- Chicken Salad Chick WineFest (Tuesday, May 2)
- Shepherd Insurance Great Steamboat Race (Wednesday, May 3)
- Kentucky Derby Festival Day at the Downs (Thursday, May 4)
Tickets can be bought online at KDF.org. Call the Derby Festival at (502) 584-FEST for any questions.
