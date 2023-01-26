Contact Troubleshooters
‘We have learned and grown’: Bowling Green restaurant issues statement on Mattingly event

Diners at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on Jan. 17 said they were surprised and upset that an event...
Diners at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on Jan. 17 said they were surprised and upset that an event featuring Mattingly was held at the location without their knowledge.(WBKO)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - The restaurant which hosted an event featuring former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly has issued a public statement apologizing to anyone negatively affected.

Diners at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on Jan. 17 said they were surprised and upset that an event featuring Mattingly was held at the location without their knowledge.

They said Mattingly’s event featured footage of the 2020 protests in the wake of Breonna Taylor’s death. Patrons reported loud footage of gunshots coming from the restaurant’s loudspeakers, which Mattingly said in a response came from protest footage.

On Thursday, the restaurant said it apologized for the atmosphere that was unintentionally created by the event in question.

The restaurant explained in the statement it had received a two-hour request to accommodate a local community group, of which they were unaware of the content that would be presented by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky.

Mattingly said in a video statement the original plan was to host the event at a private venue, but he said those plans had changed.

As of Wednesday, the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky had deactivated its social media accounts and did not return any messages for comment.

“We have now recognized the need to be exceedingly diligent in reviewing any content to be presented when blending restaurant patrons with private events,” Anna’s statement reads.

The restaurant said as first-generation immigrant Americans, they are grateful for the rights and freedoms offered in the country, including freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

“As a result of these events, we have learned and grown from this unfortunate experience,” the statement said. “It is our sincere hope that our community can also learn, grow, and become stronger through love and unity. It is our deepest desire to meet the needs of all people who visit our restaurant, regardless of race, religion, culture, and opinions.”

Read the full statement below:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

