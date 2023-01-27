Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Authorities trying to identify victims in ‘horrifying’ child porn case

A Covington man’s ex-girlfriend allegedly found the videos on his phone.
Prosecutor: NKY man arrested after ex finds child porn on his phone
Prosecutor: NKY man arrested after ex finds child porn on his phone
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: Some may find the details of this story disturbing.

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars after authorities say he sexually abused several underaged girls and video taped it.

Sylvanus McBride, of Covington, is at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

He faces charges of child pornography and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

“He’s the worst of the worst kind of child predator,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. “The detectives are horrified by it. The prosecutors are horrified by it. We hate having to look at our own evidence.”

McBride’s ex-girlfriend allegedly found a cell phone in her car after he had been arrested on drug charges earlier this month.

“In order to figure out whose phone that was, she went through it and found very disturbing images, both videos and still images, of Mr. McBride abusing underage children,” Sanders said.

The ex-girlfriend immediately called Kenton County PD, Sanders says.

Investigators have identified just two of the alleged victims so far. They are 12-16 years old.

Sanders encourages anyone whose children may have had contact with McBride to talk to them and call Kenton County PD if they believe their child might have become a victim.

“Anybody who goes so far as to film these heinous acts, you know, they’re especially bold and especially dangerous, and those are the ones we will use every last resource we have to put in prison as long as we can.”

McBride faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

He will be back in court Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Trey Smith
Police accuse man on home incarceration of attempting to bring drugs into LMDC
Metro Corrections officers foil plan to bring drugs into jail.
Metro Corrections officers foil plan to bring drugs into jail
The first Indiana State Capitol Building located in Corydon, Indiana.
FORECAST: A windy afternoon ahead
NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest returns for 2023 celebration
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Washington County crash