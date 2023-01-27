LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after crashing into a Penn Station on Dixie Highway Thursday evening.

According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:40p.m. officers responded to a report of vehicle versus a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.

Car crashes into building, driver arrested for DUI (WAVE)

Officers conducted an investigation and determined that the driver of a truck sideswiped another vehicle and that caused the truck to hit the Penn Station.

Ryan Thompson, 58, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Employees and customers were inside the building at the time. Two to three people inside received minor injuries from flying glass. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

