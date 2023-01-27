Contact Troubleshooters
Commonwealth Theatre Center employee dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting

Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The victim was an employee of the Commonwealth Theatre Center (CTC).

Described as a “beloved member of the administrative staff,” he was shot and killed behind the building on Cooper Street.

On Friday, Classes were canceled at the CTC.

An email Thursday to Center parents and students said in part, “We are thankful that all the students at our theatre and our other staff members were safe inside our building at the time. We immediately locked down the building and ensured the safe release of all students.”

A similar statement to news media on Friday added, “We are canceling all events at our theatre until further notice. Counseling and support will be available to our employees and students.”

The violence also sent shockwaves through the Irish Hill neighborhood.

”Just mayhem. People were everywhere,” Ciao restaurant owner Bridgette Pizzonia said Friday. “Of course, we shut down after last night. Our people were just kind of traumatized to see something like that. You just don’t see that around here.”

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Police said there are no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

