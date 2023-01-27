Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a fear of flying.(Molly Simonson Lee via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond, and it was caught on camera.

A photo of the moment has since gone viral, showing the attendant comforting a passenger who was afraid to fly.

The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon and he’s only been an airline attendant for three months.

He said he noticed the passenger was visibly nervous getting on the plane and was sweating before takeoff.

However, once the flight was in the air, Dean-Shannon approached the woman and sat in the aisle to hold her hand and talk to her.

He reportedly explained everything that was happening to the woman from the sounds she was hearing to the turbulence.

Dean-Shannon said it was all to help calm the passenger down and reassure her of her safety.

Another passenger on the flight was able to capture a photo of the heartwarming interaction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident

Latest News

Healing continues for the residents of Monterey Park; even therapy dogs are here to help.
Healing continues for the residents of Monterey Park
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Growing reaction tonight after 5 former Memphis police offers were charged in the death of Tyre...
Reactions growing after ex-officers charged with murder
A man barricaded himself in Claysburg II Towers
SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested