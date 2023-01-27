Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Gusty winds and warmer temperatures into the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY today 12pm - 7pm for winds up to 40mph
  • Breezy and warm Saturday as highs near 60°
  • Rain is likely for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features gusty winds, with peak gusts up to around 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place for most of WAVE Country from 12pm - 7pm. We’ll see a warmer and sunnier day overall, with highs in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be a cold one, with temperatures falling into the 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be a warm day, with gusty winds continuing through tomorrow. Temperatures will be quite mild for this time of year, take advantage! Afternoon highs will climb into the 50s. Our next system comes into play late Saturday night, bringing better chances of widespread rain into Sunday. Showers are likely with temperatures in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, January 26, 2023

