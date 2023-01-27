FORECAST: Quiet and warm start to the weekend before Sunday morning’s rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind ADVISORY until 7 p.m. tonight

Warm Saturday, rainy early Sunday

Wintry weather potential next week with high uncertainty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll slip into the 30s for lows overnight tonight as a few clouds move in. The gusty winds from this afternoon will settle down somewhat as we head toward Saturday morning.

Saturday is THE DAY to be outside for the foreseeable future as highs will bump into the 50s during the afternoon. Any sort of rain chance looks to hold off until after dark.

Rain arrives Saturday night and it’ll be steady at times heading into early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 40s as the rain moves through.

The steady rain departs by mid morning Sunday, leaving us with a few patches of drizzle and clouds for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the 40s on Sunday.

We’ll need to keep an eye on Sunday night through early Monday for some wintry mix and freezing drizzle potential north of Louisville as another wave of energy moves through. This means Southern Indiana may pick up a few isolated travel trouble spots during that time while the rest of the area will just see wet roads.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week are full of uncertainty as two distinct systems south of our area try to throw wintry mix or snow in our direction as cold air sits on top of us. It’s too early for details so stay tuned!

