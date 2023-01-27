Contact Troubleshooters
Former UofL star Donovan Mitchell selected as starter for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Mitchell is the first basketball player from the university to start in the All-Star Game.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Donovan Mitchell, former University of Louisville basketball guard and current NBA player with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been selected as a starter in the 2023 NBA All Star Game.

Mitchell will be a starter for the Eastern Conference team, joining team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets and Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics.

UofL Athletics tweeted Mitchell is the first basketball player from the university to start in the All-Star Game. It will be Mitchell’s fourth consecutive appearance in the game.

The Western Conference starters are team captain LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets, Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans, Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA All-Star Weekend begins on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. and can be seen on TNT.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

