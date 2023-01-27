Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car

Lillian and Lloyd Curtis died shortly after a Denny's sign crush their car and Friday their...
Lillian and Lloyd Curtis died shortly after a Denny's sign crush their car and Friday their family held their funeral.(Mary Howard Facebook)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Columbia, Kentucky family is still searching for answers after a Denny’s restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on a car with three of their loved ones inside.

Lillian Curtis died and her husband Lloyd Curtis died four days later in hospice care.

Friday, their loved ones gathered for a memorial service.

While the Curtis family were able to say their final goodbyes to their loved ones, the journey to heal and get justice has only begun.

The Curtis family said they’re still in a state of shock following the tragic accident in Elizabethtown.

Mary Howard said she’s no stranger to grief, but the pain of losing her grandparents back to back is something she said she can’t fathom.

“I’ve always experienced grief kind of like those ocean waves where you just know the waves of grief will just come and that has not been my experience with this,” Howard said. “This has been more of an experience of aftershocks with a looming tsunami threatening to come after it.”

Dozens of people came out to the Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Columbia to remember Lillian and Lloyd Curtis, a sentiment Howard said she can take solace in.

“Oh it was absolutely beautiful,” Howard said. “Some of the funniest memories were shared and just the flowers were phenomenal. The funeral home went above and beyond to really help us honor them.”

Howard said the outpouring of love and prayer has kept their family tucked under the wings of the most high and asks for continued support as they cherish their family’s memories.

“Her wisdom,” Howard said. “Like her ability to say you know not like profound or prophetic things but just life wisdom. Just those conversations and their quirkiness.”

The family said they promise to fight to create change in the name of their loved ones.

“I personally vow to my grandparents and my mother that change will be brought about,” Howard said. “Senator Max Wise responded within hours of outreach. I promise to do everything that I can to ensure something like this doesn’t happen to another family. No life should ever be crushed from existence by a sign.”

The family told WAVE News their hope is that in 3-5 years they will have new legislation in place in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to ensure this doesn’t happen to anybody else.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for bankruptcy
Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy

Latest News

At age 24, Carly Barrett was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Survivor, Louisville TikTok influencer shares story of colon cancer diagnosis at age 24
KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees
KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees
At age 24, Carly Barrett was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Survivor, Louisville TikTok influencer shares story of colon cancer diagnosis at age 24
This year, more than 7,946 cards and 1,502 stuffed animals for hospitalized kids were received.
Send Valentine’s Day greetings to patients at Norton Children’s facilities