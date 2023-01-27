I-71 South pothole patching being done in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of pothole patching on Interstate 71.

Work is being done on Friday until 1 p.m. in the right lane of I-71 South from Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville to Exit 14 for KY 329 toward Crestwood and Pewee Valley, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC said this work is a moving operation, so drivers should maintain a safe following distance and travel with caution.

