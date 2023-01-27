Contact Troubleshooters
KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees

Thanks to a deal signed January 27, 2023, employees at KFC are now eligible for free tuition for online courses through Western Governors University.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at KFC are now eligible for free tuition for online courses through Western Governors University.

The KFC Foundation and WGU inked the deal on Friday. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and the university president were there to celebrate the deal.

WGU offers 60 different degree options, allowing students to complete courses on their own time. The president said this helps balance life, families, and work.

The KFC Foundation said it wants to break down the financial barriers for employees, so tuition is 100 percent covered. They expect hundreds of employees to take advantage of the opportunity.

Franchise owner Justin Stewart says employees are already excited, and they’re people of all different ages and backgrounds.

“We have a fair amount where this is their first job and they’re looking to go to college and do these things,” Stewart explained. “But it’s probably a little bit bigger percentage where they’re a little bit older and still looking for those opportunities to still go out and get an education, get a degree or that they can apply to do something.”

All full and part-time employees are immediately eligible. The program is non-competitive, meaning KFC restaurant employees who apply and enroll will have the opportunity to get tuition coverage.

