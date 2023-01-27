Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP: 19-year-old killed in Washington County crash

(WABI)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash in Washington County early Thursday morning.

A release from Kentucky State Police said it happened around 6:54 a.m. on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Road.

Early investigation revealed Jadin Coleman of Willisburg was headed south on KY 555 in a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier when he lost control of the car, going into the northbound lanes.

He crashed into a 2021 Ford Transit van that was headed north. KSP said Coleman died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Transit was taken to Springview hospital and is expected to be OK.

This crash is still under investigation by KSP.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Bowling Green police arrest fugitive who's been wanted for year on charges of vehicular homicide
‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green
John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as “Grandmaster Jay,” entered a guilty plea for five counts...
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to prison for pointing rifle at officers during protests
Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft were the only candidates to score more than 10% of the vote in...
POLL: Gov. Andy Beshear holding lead over all major GOP candidates
KYTC college scholarship program application deadline approaching