KSP: 19-year-old killed in Washington County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash in Washington County early Thursday morning.

A release from Kentucky State Police said it happened around 6:54 a.m. on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Road.

Early investigation revealed Jadin Coleman of Willisburg was headed south on KY 555 in a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier when he lost control of the car, going into the northbound lanes.

He crashed into a 2021 Ford Transit van that was headed north. KSP said Coleman died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Transit was taken to Springview hospital and is expected to be OK.

This crash is still under investigation by KSP.

