Louisville Trader Joe’s workers vote to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees a the Trader Joe’s in Saint Matthews have voted to unionize.

According to a Union Representative, the vote to unionize was 48 to 36 on Thursday.

They are now the third store in the franchise to join the Trader Joe’s United Union.

Trader Joe’s has joined the likes of Heine Brother’s Coffee, Sunergos Coffee, Half Price Books and Starbucks as local unionized franchises.

