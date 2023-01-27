Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Trader Joe’s workers vote to unionize

Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's(MGN Online / Trader Joe's)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees a the Trader Joe’s in Saint Matthews have voted to unionize.

According to a Union Representative, the vote to unionize was 48 to 36 on Thursday.

They are now the third store in the franchise to join the Trader Joe’s United Union.

Trader Joe’s has joined the likes of Heine Brother’s Coffee, Sunergos Coffee, Half Price Books and Starbucks as local unionized franchises.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a charge of murder-domestic violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
It happened Monday
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident

Latest News

Car crashes into building, driver arrested for DUI
Car crashes into building, driver arrested for DUI
Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for bankruptcy
Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
Diners at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on Jan. 17 said they were surprised and upset that an event...
‘We have learned and grown’: Bowling Green restaurant issues statement on Mattingly event
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting