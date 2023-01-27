Man arrested after SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police and SWAT were at a scene where a man barricaded himself in the Claysburg Tower II apartment complex in Jeffersonville.

Detective Sergeant Isaac Parker with Jeffersonville Police said a call came in around 12:52 p.m. on a domestic dispute. Officers confirmed a battery had occurred at the location.

Parker said the suspect, Jeremy Ogan, is wanted on two outstanding warrants, one for an attempted murder charge.

“He wasn’t going to come out and talk to us, and we learned he had several outstanding warrants, including failure to appear for attempted murder,” Parker said at the scene.

According to neighbors, the apartment has been known for drugs and other crimes for years, but they said they’ve never seen anything like this.

They said they saw SWAT in the staircase and in the building with guns and shields. After several hours of negotiation, and what Parker called a “distractionary tool,” police were able to arrest Ogan with no incident.

Michael Fischer and Mickie Tackett have lived in the building for 13 years and live on the same floor where everything happened. But they said they don’t who Ogan is.

“We know people on that floor, but we don’t know anyone who would commit murder,” Tackett said.

They said the apartment complex used to be pretty rough, but the new owner has been trying to clean things up.

“You’re supposed to sign in, show your ID, so if you ain’t been in trouble, I guess they wouldn’t know that,” Tackett said.

William Noble has lived in the building for nine months, and he said the owner’s efforts are in vain.

“I know the people here that bought the building, they’re trying to do their best to try to change it around for the residents here, but whatever they do here, it’s not going to work,” Noble said.

Noble said the building is filled with drugs and prostitution, but he said he hasn’t decided if he’s going to find a new place to live.

Police couldn’t say if Ogan lives in the building or why he decided to barricade himself in.

