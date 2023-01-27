Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.(London Fire Brigade)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

The first Indiana State Capitol Building located in Corydon, Indiana.
FORECAST: Quiet and warm start to the weekend before Sunday morning’s rain
Officials worked to extinguish a semi on fire in northern Kentucky that was hauling Girl Scout...
Semi carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire in Ky.
A film based on the bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily...
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in ‘It Ends With Us’ movie, Colleen Hoover confirms
Attorney Ben Crump reacts to indictment of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war