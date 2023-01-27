Man, woman show up at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.

The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound and the woman was struck by flying debris, according to police.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

