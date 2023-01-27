‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of “Nashville’s most wanted” fugitives who’s been on the run for years has been arrested in Bowling Green, according to police.

26-year-old Jose Demaso Hernandez was on Nashville’s top 10 most wanted list for his role in a deadly vehicle crash that left 2 people dead and injured 3 others including a child in August of 2020.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Hernandez has been wanted for years on two charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, two counts of aggravated child abuse, vehicle assault and possession of cocaine with intent.

He was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on Monday and is currently being held in the Warren County Detention Center.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said on social media that he will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.