New Indian Restaurant in Middletown celebrates grand opening

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Indian Restaurant called “Paradise” celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

The restaurant is located on Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

The project has been in the works for a few months since they had to make several renovations to the space.

The owners were excited to celebrate their dream coming true.

“It was a dream for me, for my husband, and my cousin, brother,” Paradise restaurant owner Nidhi Gupta said. “We wanted to open a restaurant, but somehow you know the things weren’t going, but finally, today’s the day! We feel blessed and opportunity.”

The restaurant offers not only a variety of Indian cuisine, they also have Italian and American foods and kid-friendly options.

