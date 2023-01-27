Contact Troubleshooters
NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest returns for 2023 celebration

NULU Bock Fest back for fifth straight year, and yes, there will be goats
(tcw-wave)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest is returning to Louisville.

The NULU Neighborhood Association will be presenting the free Bock Day Celebration on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 6 p.m. The celebration will be on the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street.

There will be goat racing, live music, and local breweries there including Against The Grain, Butchertown Brewing, Mile Wide Brewing, Monnik Beer Co., and West Sixth Brewing.

For more on how to register an organization as a vendor click or tap here.

More details from the release on festivities below:

Bock Fest Pre-Parties

Saturday, February 18th - 5-9pm

Kick off Bock Fest season at Red Tree with baby goat photo ops and specialty cocktails for sale

Saturday, March 4th - 2-6pm

The G.O.A.T Cocktails of Bock Fest. Come see the goats and try the cocktails of Bock Fest at Taj Bar.

Saturday, March 11th – 12-2pm

Goats on a Float at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade with Louisville Downtown Partnership handing out koozies and walking the goats

Saturday, March 18th – 11-1pm

Baby Goat Yoga at Nulu Marketplace. Join us in the courtyard for some bend and zen with baby goats led by Zentensity’s Denise Ingle.

Saturday, March 18th - 1-6pm

The Bock Fest Paddock Party. Meet the Contenders and check out the shops in Nulu Marketplace and enjoy a Bulleit Bourbon Slushy or a West Sixth brew. Marketplace shops and Bock Fest merchandise for sale in the courtyard.

Sponsors

Sponsors of the event include Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Angel’s Envy, Bulleit Bourbon, Louisville Downtown Partnership, UofL Health, KY Proud, First Urology, Hotel Genevieve, JEB Advertising, NULU Marketplace, Renewal by Andersen, TAJ Bar, Think Tank Marketing, Tom Drexler, and Tractor Supply.  Food will be provided by NULU area restaurants, many of whom will participate in the Wurst Fest. Their sausages will be available for sale to the public during the event.

Happy Goat Races presented by Jefferson County Farm Bureau

12:00 pm – Blessing of the goats and Bock Beer

12:30 pm – Renewal by Andersen Adult Goat Race

1:15 pm – First Urology Baby Goat Race

2:00 pm – Tractor Supply Adult Goat Race

2:45 pm – FEATURED RACE Tom Drexler Forecast Dash Baby Goat Race

3:30 pm – Hotel Genevieve Adult Goat Race

4:15 pm – Taj Bar Spirits Classic Baby Goat Race

5:00 pm – Angel’s Envy Adult Goat Race

5:30 pm – Nulu Marketplace Classic Baby Goat Race Championship

6:00 pm – Adult Goat Race Championship

Live Music on the Main Stage presented by UofL Health:

12:00 pm – Louisville School of Rock https://locations.schoolofrock.com/louisville

1:30 pm – Wicker Frog Alternative Acoustic https://www.facebook.com/wickerfrog

3:00 pm – Luke Powers https://www.facebook.com/LukeAPowers/

4:30 pm – Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters https://nickdittmeier.com

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

