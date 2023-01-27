Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Paducah man accused of animal cruelty

Authorities in McCracken County make an arrest after getting multiple reports of a man abusing a dog
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges.

Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty.

On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies say more charges are possible.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement received multiple phone calls in the previous weeks regarding a man dragging a dog by a leash and grabbing her by her scruff, causing her to cry. He also allegedly kicked the dog.

Law enforcement had been unable to find the man after receiving the calls.

On January 25 around 2 p.m., two city of Paducah employees saw the man on South 31st Street.

They said the man, later identified as Frazier, dragging the dog and that the dog didn’t appear to be moving. When employees tried to stop Frazier, they say he lifted the dog by the leash and then continued to drag it.

The city employees called 911 and police, sheriff’s deputies and McCracken County Animal Control responded to the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, animal control found Frazier inside an apartment building on Jefferson Street. They talked to him while Paducah police found the dog dead, hidden behind some appliances.

Deputies say Frazier was squatting in the basement of the apartment building.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

This year, more than 7,946 cards and 1,502 stuffed animals for hospitalized kids were received.
Send Valentine’s Day greetings to patients at Norton Children’s facilities
Thanks to a deal signed January 27, 2023, employees at KFC are now eligible for free tuition...
KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees
Trey Smith
Police accuse man on home incarceration of attempting to bring drugs into LMDC
Metro Corrections officers foil plan to bring drugs into jail.
Metro Corrections officers foil plan to bring drugs into jail
The first Indiana State Capitol Building located in Corydon, Indiana.
FORECAST: A windy afternoon ahead