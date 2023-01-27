Contact Troubleshooters
Police accuse man on home incarceration of attempting to bring drugs into LMDC

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man on home incarceration was accused by police of trying to bring drugs into the jail.

On Thursday, officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said 20-year-old Trey Smith was brought to LMDC following his court appearance.

Smith’s parole was revoked after he was charged with possessing drugs inside the jail in August 2022.

During a search, officers found Smith had concealed drugs inside the waistband of his pants.

He allegedly cut the waistband open, put the drugs inside, and sowed the waistband back together, according to police.

Officers seized 11 suboxone strips, and two baggies containing suspected methamphetamine.

“Officers did a fantastic job by recovering these dangerous substances before they could be introduced into the population,” LMDC Corrections Chief Jerry Collins said. “We’ll never know how many lives were saved, but we do know that this will be an ongoing battle with those who seek to profit by trafficking drugs to the incarcerated population.”

Smith was charged with promoting contraband, trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance.

