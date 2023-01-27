Send Valentine’s Day greetings to patients at Norton Children’s facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, people have the opportunity to send patients at Norton Children’s facilities some holiday cheer.

Starting Jan. 27 through Feb. 10, people can choose from eight different Valentine’s cards that have heartfelt messages on the front and kids’ activities on the back.

The valentines will be printed and hand-delivered to children at random on Valentine’s Day. There is also an option to gift a stuffed animal to patients. All will be delivered on Valentine’s Day.

Norton Children’s is collecting online cards, which will be given to kids at Norton Children’s Hospital, Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, Norton Children’s Medical Center and Novak Center for Children’s Health, the release sad.

In honor of American Heart Month, 10% from purchases will be donated to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation to support patients at Norton Children’s Heart Institute.

To send a Valentine’s Day greeting, click or tap here.

