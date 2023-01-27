Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Send Valentine’s Day greetings to patients at Norton Children’s facilities

This year, more than 7,946 cards and 1,502 stuffed animals for hospitalized kids were received.
This year, more than 7,946 cards and 1,502 stuffed animals for hospitalized kids were received.(Norton Healthcare)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, people have the opportunity to send patients at Norton Children’s facilities some holiday cheer.

Starting Jan. 27 through Feb. 10, people can choose from eight different Valentine’s cards that have heartfelt messages on the front and kids’ activities on the back.

The valentines will be printed and hand-delivered to children at random on Valentine’s Day. There is also an option to gift a stuffed animal to patients. All will be delivered on Valentine’s Day.

Norton Children’s is collecting online cards, which will be given to kids at Norton Children’s Hospital, Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, Norton Children’s Medical Center and Novak Center for Children’s Health, the release sad.

In honor of American Heart Month, 10% from purchases will be donated to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation to support patients at Norton Children’s Heart Institute.

To send a Valentine’s Day greeting, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Officials worked to extinguish a semi on fire in northern Kentucky that was hauling Girl Scout...
Semi carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire in Ky.
Thanks to a deal signed January 27, 2023, employees at KFC are now eligible for free tuition...
KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees
Trey Smith
Police accuse man on home incarceration of attempting to bring drugs into LMDC
Metro Corrections officers foil plan to bring drugs into jail.
Metro Corrections officers foil plan to bring drugs into jail