SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/27

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Rapid jump in temperature today will lead to lots of wind with a WIND ADVISORY out. Gusts up to 40-45 mph possible.

We will remain windy into Saturday and even warmer.

However, after say 10 or 11pm Saturday Night, rain will move in for a soggy Sunday AM.

Next week remains very complex as multiple systems will track into the region with all types---rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain---on the table.

The video will go into more detail.

