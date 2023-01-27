SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/27
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
Rapid jump in temperature today will lead to lots of wind with a WIND ADVISORY out. Gusts up to 40-45 mph possible.
We will remain windy into Saturday and even warmer.
However, after say 10 or 11pm Saturday Night, rain will move in for a soggy Sunday AM.
Next week remains very complex as multiple systems will track into the region with all types---rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain---on the table.
The video will go into more detail.
