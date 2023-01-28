Contact Troubleshooters
3 Dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.

Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.

“You can tell on a dog’s face and in their interactions how sad they are,” Cammack said. “I don’t see how someone could leave their pet. It’s unexplainable.”

Cammack has worked at Bark Louisville for almost a year. She said their protocol is to call Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) to help find the dogs new homes.

According to LMAS, it’s illegal to abandon animals in Jefferson County. Those responsible could face criminal charges.

LMAS received a service request regarding Bark Louisville. On January 19, two dogs were abandoned and picked up by Animal Control.

Cammack said the Kentucky Humane Society and other pet organizations have resources and support for pet owners who may feel overwhelmed.

For more information about animal laws, click or tap here.

