Body found in Laurel County

A body was found in the water near London Dock Saturday
A body was found in the water near London Dock Saturday(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST
London, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday in Laurel County.

According to the London - Laurel Rescue Squad, crews were called to London Dock around 11:35 Saturday morning.

They say a fisherman called 911 after finding a body in the water. Several agencies responded to the scene and rescue crews recovered the body from the water by boat.

The victim has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

