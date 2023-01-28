Body found in Laurel County

London, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday in Laurel County.

According to the London - Laurel Rescue Squad, crews were called to London Dock around 11:35 Saturday morning.

They say a fisherman called 911 after finding a body in the water. Several agencies responded to the scene and rescue crews recovered the body from the water by boat.

The victim has not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

