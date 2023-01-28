FORECAST: Breezy and warm Saturday before Sunday rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and windy today with highs near 60°

Showers move in tonight, last through Sunday AM

Wintry weather potential next week with high uncertainty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is by far the pick of the weekend!

Be sure to make plans on being outside, this will be a rare late January day that won’t be here long. Warm temperatures are on tap as highs climb to near 60° with gusty winds at times.

Rain arrives Saturday night and it’ll be steady at times heading into early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 40s as the rain moves through.

Our rain chances gradually wind down through late Sunday morning, leaving us with drizzle and cooler temperatures through Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Drizzle and light showers will pick up Sunday night with another wave of energy moving through. Concern is growing for freezing drizzle and wintry mix potential north of Louisville early Monday morning. Keep an eye on our forecast this weekend.

We’ll need to keep an eye on Sunday night through early Monday for some wintry mix and freezing drizzle potential north of Louisville as another wave of energy moves through.

This means Southern Indiana may pick up a few isolated travel trouble spots during that time while the rest of the area will just see wet roads.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week are full of uncertainty as two distinct systems south of our area try to throw wintry mix or snow in our direction as cold air sits on top of us.

It’s too early for details so stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.