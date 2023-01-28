Contact Troubleshooters
KSP searching for Hart County inmate who escaped while on work release

Abdullah O. Qasem
Abdullah O. Qasem(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers are searching for a Hart County inmate who escaped while assigned to work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter.

The inmate, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem, was described as a white male, approximately 6′ 2″ tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Police said Qasem walked away from a work release around 8 a.m. at the shelter located on 2190 South Dixie Highway.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.

KSP said Qasem was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Qasem should contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 270-782-2010. People can also report anonymous tips through the KSP app.

