Longtime Louisville judge Sean Delahanty dies after battle with lung cancer

Former Jefferson County district judge Sean Delahanty, who served for 20 years, has died after...
Former Jefferson County district judge Sean Delahanty, who served for 20 years, has died after a battle with lung cancer.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County district judge who served for 20 years has died after a battle with lung cancer.

On Friday, former judge David Holton confirmed to WAVE News Sean Delahanty died.

Delahanty, a Louisville native and University of Louisville graduate, served 20 years as Jefferson County District Court Judge in Division 6 before losing his seat in the 2018 election.

Before becoming a district judge, Delahanty served as a general practitioner for 18 years.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg responded to Delahanty’s death on Friday afternoon.

Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk David L. Nicholson said Delahanty “always believed in importance of public service from his days as a union rep to his tenure as a District Ct. Judge.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

