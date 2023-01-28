Longtime Louisville judge Sean Delahanty dies after battle with lung cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County district judge who served for 20 years has died after a battle with lung cancer.

On Friday, former judge David Holton confirmed to WAVE News Sean Delahanty died.

Delahanty, a Louisville native and University of Louisville graduate, served 20 years as Jefferson County District Court Judge in Division 6 before losing his seat in the 2018 election.

Before becoming a district judge, Delahanty served as a general practitioner for 18 years.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg responded to Delahanty’s death on Friday afternoon.

Judge Sean Delahanty’s service to our community cannot be overstated and his passing is a sad day for Louisville. For over three decades he served from the bench with integrity, patience, and impeccable legal knowledge. Rachel & I offer our most sincere condolences to his family. — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) January 27, 2023

Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk David L. Nicholson said Delahanty “always believed in importance of public service from his days as a union rep to his tenure as a District Ct. Judge.”

So sorry to learn of the passing of former Judge Sean Delahanty. He was a passionate/caring steward of the law & always believed in importance of public service from his days as a union rep to his tenure as a District Ct Judge. A dear friend, he will be sorely missed. (2019 pic) pic.twitter.com/Qbt7sb9sdl — David L. Nicholson (@LouKyCourtClerk) January 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.