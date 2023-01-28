Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow brings great outdoors to Kentucky Exposition Center

The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has returned to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The event runs from Jan. 25 through Jan. 29.

According to event organizers, the event will feature multiple brands and dealers of boats, RV’s, sporting equipment and on-water accessories.

The show will also have a number of educational and interactive attractions that are great for the whole family to enjoy.

According to the release, admissions will cost $14 for adults, and children under 12-years-old get in free. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Expert says don’t rush to file your tax return
The beloved preschool Disney+ show Bluey is bringing its live show to Louisville this September.
‘Bluey’ live stage show coming to Louisville in September
Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for bankruptcy
Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy

Latest News

The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition...
RVs, boats transform Kentucky Exposition Center into the great outdoors
Former Jefferson County district judge Sean Delahanty, who served for 20 years, has died after...
Longtime Louisville judge Sean Delahanty dies after battle with lung cancer
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
The first Indiana State Capitol Building located in Corydon, Indiana.
FORECAST: Quiet and warm start to the weekend before Sunday morning’s rain