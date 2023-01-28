Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow brings great outdoors to Kentucky Exposition Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has returned to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The event runs from Jan. 25 through Jan. 29.

According to event organizers, the event will feature multiple brands and dealers of boats, RV’s, sporting equipment and on-water accessories.

The show will also have a number of educational and interactive attractions that are great for the whole family to enjoy.

According to the release, admissions will cost $14 for adults, and children under 12-years-old get in free. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.