Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski. Their themed acoustic set will guide participants through open-hearted awareness and will close with a meditation. Seats for this event are on the salt floor and are $64 per ticket.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, reiki practitioners Katherine Martin and Nicole Bartlett offer couples reiki. Private reiki includes 20 minutes of reiki per person with a private Halotherapy session in the Cave. Sessions last 50 minutes are are $199.

According to the release, Louisville Salt Cave will celebrate friendship on Monday with rental discounts available for booking the Cave to spend time with friends.

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), local yogi Breketa Goodwin will offer a self-love, reiki-infused restorative yoga class at noon, according to event organizers. Goodwin’s goal is to make yoga accessible so that anyone can join.

“We recognize the healing power of love, and our values are rooted in community,” Cave founder Nicole Bartlett said. “We’re committed to continuing to show up to celebrate the gift of love.”

The Louisville Salt Cave will also offer community Halotherapy sessions and rentals in addition to these events.

To register or find more information about the Louisville Salt Cave, click or tap here.

