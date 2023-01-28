Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project supporting Animal Ambassador expansion

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, officials from the Louisville Zoo broke ground on a project that will support the growth and development of its Animal Ambassador Program.

The new construction project will oversee renovations to the MetaZoo education facility’s animal ambassador areas and new office spaces, according to a release.

“We are excited to begin construction on this critical next step in the growth of our Animal Ambassador Program, which connects so many in our region to memorable, awe-inspiring learning experiences,” Maloney said. “As accreditation standards evolve for ambassador programs, we are working to stay ahead of and exceed guidelines for animal welfare. The planned renovations will reinforce the Zoo as the hub of conservation education for the region and reaffirm our commitment to outstanding animal care.”

These renovations will create new holding areas at the Zoo that will be equipped to house a wide variety of animals.

According to the release, the Louisville Zoo plans for the renovations to house ambassador animals and meet future accreditation requirements while also enhancing and growing its ability to engage guests through on-site, off-site and virtual encounters.

Zoo officials said the conservation education team will need to relocated due to the renovations. A new building next to the MetaZoo will be built for this team.

The new building will provide office spaces and a training center to connect with students and teachers across the U.S. and will also help the team prepare for events.

